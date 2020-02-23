Re: “Mainer discovers downside to viral post about ring lost 6,000 miles away” (Jan. 23):

I attended the Northfield Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts for my last two years of high school. It was also my father’s alma mater. He graduated in 1946.

There was no money for a class ring when I graduated, so Dad gave me his ring. It was engraved with his initials, of course, and was a masculine style with a black onyx stone. His hands were small, but my hands were smaller. Although I wore the ring on the finger with the biggest knuckle, it was loose.

During a snow day storm in 1979, at the University of Maine, my friends and I were tossing snowballs from the roof of our dorm, York Hall. I had taken off my wet mittens and was forming projectiles with my bare hands when the ring launched over the edge with a snowball. Long before and after the snow melted, I searched the grounds daily for that ring.

Years later, on a Christmas visit home to Maine, my mother coyly asked me whatever happened to that ring. I had never told them I lost it.

My mom collected vintage buttons. She was at a yard sale in Orono and purchased a tiny wooden box of buttons. She found my father’s ring in that box!

To this day I tell this story to anyone who loses a ring. That ring will find its way home, one way or another.

Lisa DeAngelis Lane

Waldoboro

