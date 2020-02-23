Re: “Mainer discovers downside to viral post about ring lost 6,000 miles away” (Jan. 23):
I attended the Northfield Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts for my last two years of high school. It was also my father’s alma mater. He graduated in 1946.
There was no money for a class ring when I graduated, so Dad gave me his ring. It was engraved with his initials, of course, and was a masculine style with a black onyx stone. His hands were small, but my hands were smaller. Although I wore the ring on the finger with the biggest knuckle, it was loose.
During a snow day storm in 1979, at the University of Maine, my friends and I were tossing snowballs from the roof of our dorm, York Hall. I had taken off my wet mittens and was forming projectiles with my bare hands when the ring launched over the edge with a snowball. Long before and after the snow melted, I searched the grounds daily for that ring.
Years later, on a Christmas visit home to Maine, my mother coyly asked me whatever happened to that ring. I had never told them I lost it.
My mom collected vintage buttons. She was at a yard sale in Orono and purchased a tiny wooden box of buttons. She found my father’s ring in that box!
To this day I tell this story to anyone who loses a ring. That ring will find its way home, one way or another.
Lisa DeAngelis Lane
Waldoboro
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Fury wins in stunning stoppage of Wilder in heavyweight tilt
-
Sports
Canucks rout Bruins 9-3, snap Boston winning streak
-
Restaurant reviews
Dine Out Maine: At CBG, the name hasn’t changed, but it’s a wholly new restaurant
-
Food
Doughnuts enter the ring
-
Cookbook Reviews
If you cook from ‘Ultimate Veg,’ you will never ask ‘Where’s the beef?’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.