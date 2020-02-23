SKOWHEGAN — The first Maine High School Wrestling Dual Championships were held on Friday at Skowhegan High School, with the top teams in Class A and B competing to become the inaugural champs.

The teams were split into north and south, with the Mt. Ararat/Brunswick the top seed in the North and Noble the No. 1 seed in the South.

In the quarterfinals, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick defeated Cheverus, 48-36, then bounced Massabesic, 45-36, to set up the showdown with the Knights, who earned wins over Oxford Hills (54-28) and Camden Hills (54-30).

In the championship match, the Knights dominated, winning 11 of 14 weight classes — including 10 pins by Alex Marchand (106), Aiden O’Connor (113), Caleb Hebert (126), Rob Pilecki (145), Sam Martel (152), Chris Pilcher (160), Jacob Mulligan (182), Aaron Foley-Pratt (195), Blake Ouellette (220) and PJ Exel (285). Josh Cote (132) won by technical fall.

Mt. Ararat/Brunswick got pins from Spencer LeClair (138) and Ben Laurence (170), along with a major decision from Brycen Kowalsky (120) as Noble captured a 65-16 victory.

In Class B, Wells topped Dexter, 50-30, in the final to win the title.

