SCARBOROUGH

Salmon alliance to host survival training talk

The Saco Salmon Restoration Alliance & Hatchery will host a social and talk on the subject of survival training from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Cabela’s Conference Room, 100 Cabela Blvd.

Guest Speaker will be Vic Medina, an instructor for the U.S. Navy’s survival school in Rangeley and a hunter safety instructor for the Wilton Fish and Game club.

Light refreshments will be served. All are invited to attend.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Leap Year party to benefit fund for graduating seniors

The Old Orchard Alumni Association is teaming up with OOB365 to offer a Leap Year Party and Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Duffy’s Tavern and Grill at 168 Saco Ave.

The event will include dancing to music from all decades, door prizes, raffles, all benefiting the Scholarship Fund Drive for graduating seniors.

Tickets are $15 per person and includes the cost of an appetizer bar. Reserving tables of 8. Tickets are available at Duffy’s Tavern and MacDonald’s Garage of Old Orchard Beach, Prime Honda in Saco, Brady’s Screenprint in Biddeford or by calling Mark Andrews at 423-2975, or emailing him at [email protected] or [email protected]

LOVELL

Flea market and bake sale at church

A Flea Market and Bake Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lovell United Church of Christ at 1174 Main St., Route 5.

The event also will include sales of antiques, furniture, Girl Scout Cookies and luncheon items, such as soups and sandwiches.

The sale is sponsored by the Lovell Girl Scouts.

For more details, call Linda Libby at 925-3661.

KENNEBUNK

Church to host special worship to celebrate Ash Wednesday

The clergy of the Kennebunks, Arundel and Wells invites the Central Coastal York Community to a worship service of the presentation of Ashes on Ash at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Christ Church, at 9 Dane St.

During Lent, the church will hold weekly Bible studies, led by Rev. Jim Anderson, and a midday Lenten Musical Interlude performed by music director Warren King each Wednesday from March 4 to April 1. Bible studies will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the musical program running from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Parking and handicapped entrance are available in the back in the parking lot shared with Kennebunk Town Hall.

For more details, call the church office at 985-4494.

WELLS

Fundraiser to benefit Australian fire victims

The Nonantum Resort will sponsor a fundraiser to benefit the Australian Relief Fund from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at York County Community College.

The event will feature a fun night of live entertainment, silent and live auctions, local restaurant food, and a beer and wine cash bar, all supporting the Australian community which has been devastated by the largest wildfire surge in its history. Over 3,000 homes have been destroyed, 27 million acres burnt, and 1.25 billion animals killed.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at nonantumrelief.eventbrite.com or call 967-4050. Those who can not attend but still wish to donate can go to the fundraising page at globalgiving.org/fundraisers/nonantumrelief.

Book talk and signing with local author Joe Hardy

Local historian and author Joe Hardy will read from his new book, “Mills on the Mousam: A History of the Mousam River in Alfred, Sanford, Shapleigh, Springvale, and Wells/Kennebunk” at noon on Friday at the Wells Public Library.

Participants will have the chance to talk with Hardy. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing after the program.

This free event.

For more details, call Andrea Kazilionis at 646-8181 or email [email protected]

PORTLAND/HARRISON

Learn about Maine water, fisheries during snowshoe walk

Loon Echo Land Trust (LELT) is partnering with the Portland Water District and Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife for a snowshoe walk from 9:30 a.m. to noon at LELT’s Crooked River Forest at Intervale preserve in Harrison.

Participants will have an opportunity to learn from the experts that work to protect land, water, and wild communities in Maine and the Lakes Region while exploring a conserved forest. The snowshoe route offers opportunities to view the Crooked River, Sebago Lake’s largest tributary and the home to landlocked Atlantic salmon and brook trout.

Participants should be prepared for 2.5 hours of moderate to strenuous activity outdoors. Snowshoes or other traction will be required. Snowshoes are available for participants to use for free.

The event is free but advance registration is required online at lelt.org/events or by calling 647-4352.

