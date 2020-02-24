I am 91 years old. I remember that, when I was a child, I had measles, mumps, chicken pox, whooping cough and German measles. Kids were dying of these diseases. Polio was feared.

Every summer we saw pictures of children and adults in iron lungs with only their heads outside the big machines that were breathing for them.

Polio left many crippled for life, including President Roosevelt. Vaccinations have eliminated polio in the United States and in most of the world. My grandparents lost two little girls in one night from diphtheria, now that too is a disease of the past.

Vaccines have kept all of these diseases from killing children. Now we are seeing outbreaks of diseases that were nearly eliminated, measles and whooping cough come to mind. What would the vulnerable do if the vaccinations are made optional? Kids and adults would again die from easily preventable diseases.

Vote “No” on Question 1 and save lives.

Constance Dayton

Falmouth

