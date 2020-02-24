The similarities between Susan Collins and Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred are compelling. They apparently attended the same leadership school. They’re like two peas in a pod.

Collins saw no behavior by Trump serious enough to warrant conviction and removal from office. Manfred saw no behavior by the Houston Astros serious enough to punish anyone or to take away their championship trophy – just a “piece of metal.”

Collins believed that Trump has learned from his mistakes and (vainly) hopes that he might apologize and behave differently. Manfred believes that the Astros learned from their mistakes and (vainly) hopes for a sincere apology from management.

Collins then sponsored a revised War Powers Resolution that leaves unanswered the question of why anyone should believe that the Senate would/could act to restrain Trump when it – and Collins – just gave him a permanent hall pass. Manfred is asked by Dusty Baker to warm pitchers against throwing at Astros hitters, leaving unanswered the question of why any pitcher should be concerned about punishment from Major League Baseball.

The republic is way more important than baseball, but both are important American institutions that are in deep trouble because of the gross failure of people like Collins and Manfred who appear afraid to exercise their oversight responsibilities.

Eliot R. Cutler

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: