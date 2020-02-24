Hall-Dale Richmond’s Savannah Strout, right, puts her hand up while defending a shot from Lisbon’s Lynn Feely (28) in the first half of Monday’s Unified basketball game at Lisbon High School. Feely scored eight points to help the Greyhounds to a 68-47 victory, while Strout picked up four points for the visitors. (Bob Conn / The Times Record)

Hale-Dale/Richmond junior James Gioia, center looks to the basket before making a shot against Lisbon in a Unified basketball game at Lisbon on Monday. To the right is Greyhound Michael Farrington (21). Lisbon won, 68-47. (Bob Conn / The Times Record)

LISBON — The Lisbon High School Unified basketball team was in action on Monday

Hall-Dale/Richmond’s Hene Gilman, left, goes up for a shot between Lisbon defenders Sebastian Heimeri-Pomelow, center, and Liam Johnson (16) during Monday’s Unified basketball game at Lisbon High School. (Bob Conn / The Times Record)

against the co-op team of Hall-Dale/Richmond.

The Greyhounds started strong, scoring 40 first-half points while building a 21-point lead.

In the second half, Rich-Dale played Lisbon to a 28-28 stalemate as the Greyhounds picked up a 68-47 victory.

For the hosts, Misty Coleman and Michael Farrington had 16 points each, with Sebastian Heimeri-Pomelow adding 14 points and Lynn Feely chipping in eight. Also picking up points for the Greyhounds were Kristy Coleman (six), Kendrick Patten (four) and Liam Johnson (four).

For Rich-Dale, the combination of Jacob Maker and Dominic Hall were strong, with Hall tallying 12 of his team-high 16 points in the second frame and Maker adding 11 points and six assists for the game. Also scoring for Rich-Dale were Zach Sanborn (six), James Gioia (eight), Savannah Stout (four) and Genevieve Sposato (two).

Lisbon returns to action on Thursday at Mountain Valley (4 p.m.), while Rich-Dale hosts Cony on March 4 (3:30 p.m.).

Kristy Coleman of Lisbon is about to score two points for the Greyhounds. (Bob Conn / The Times Record)

Greyhound Kendrick Patten (20) is about to score two points against Hall-Dale/Richmond in Monday’s Unified basketball game. (Bob Conn / The Times Record)

Zach Sanborn, left, concentrates while he dribbles the ball in Monday’s Unified basketball game at Lisbon. (Bob Conn / The Times Record)

