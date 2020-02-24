LISBON — The Lisbon High School Unified basketball team was in action on Monday

against the co-op team of Hall-Dale/Richmond.

The Greyhounds started strong, scoring 40 first-half points while building a 21-point lead.

In the second half, Rich-Dale played Lisbon to a 28-28 stalemate as the Greyhounds picked up a 68-47 victory.

For the hosts, Misty Coleman and Michael Farrington had 16 points each, with Sebastian Heimeri-Pomelow adding 14 points and Lynn Feely chipping in eight. Also picking up points for the Greyhounds were Kristy Coleman (six), Kendrick Patten (four) and Liam Johnson (four).

For Rich-Dale, the combination of Jacob Maker and Dominic Hall were strong, with Hall tallying 12 of his team-high 16 points in the second frame and Maker adding 11 points and six assists for the game. Also scoring for Rich-Dale were Zach Sanborn (six), James Gioia (eight), Savannah Stout (four) and Genevieve Sposato (two).

Lisbon returns to action on Thursday at Mountain Valley (4 p.m.), while Rich-Dale hosts Cony on March 4 (3:30 p.m.).

