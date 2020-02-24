Portland Downtown, a nonprofit focused on the improvement of Portland’s downtown district, is beginning the search for a new executive director.

Casey Gilbert has decided to depart from the position following the expiration of her contract in June, the organization announced Monday. Gilbert is leaving to pursue a consulting practice, explore teaching opportunities and complete her Ph.D studies this spring, it said.

Gilbert took over as the executive director of Portland Downtown in 2015. In the five years of her tenure, she promoted various projects relating to transportation and community building — such as the Drive Less Do More campaign and the Peer Outreach Worker Program. In addition to her efforts within the city, Gilbert has also been acknowledged for her role in raising Portland’s public profile.

The Portland Downtown board of directors intends to launch their nationwide search beginning March 1st.

