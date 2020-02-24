Chicken Wing Challenge

6:30 p.m. Thursday. Liquid Riot Bottling Co., 250 Commercial St., Portland, $17. liquidriot.com

Sometimes it’s a great idea to just wing it, especially when it involves chicken. The second annual Chicken Wing Challenge is a friendly contest featuring wings from Sebago Brewing, Duckfat/Bread & Butter, The Honey Paw, Elsmere BBQ, Tomaso’s Canteen, Liquid Riot and Great Lost Bear. You’ll blind sample wings from each location and then cast your vote and wash those wings down with the beer included with your ticket.

‘Appropriate’

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. space538.org

Mad Horse Theatre Company presents an award-winning play penned by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Christopher Price. “Appropriate” tells the story of the Lafayette family in Arkansas, and what transpires when its members gather after their patriarch dies. A trio of adult children sift through decades of items attached to their father’s life, and one discovery in particular kicks off a roller coaster ride of surprises and conflicts.

‘Dear Edwina’

7 p.m. Friday, 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Through March 8. Maine Stage at Russell Hall, University of Southern Maine, 37 College Ave., Gorham, $16, $12 seniors, $6 students and youth. usm.maine.edu/theatre

The USM Department of Theatre launches its 2020 season with a delightful musical that will charm audience members of all ages. “Dear Edwina” centers around 13-year-old Edwina Spoonapple whose only wish is to be part of the Kalamazoo Advice-a-Palooza Festival. When Spoonapple hears a talent scout is in town, she sets up a stage in her family’s garage in a bid to attract some rays of the proverbial spotlight. With a little help from her siblings, oddball friends and helpful neighbors, Spoonapple addresses several global issues with hilarious musical numbers.

‘Blithe Spirit’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through March 8. The Annex at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org

Celebrated British playwright Noël Coward’s comedic farce “Blithe Spirit” has a two-week run in Bath. Set in the late 1930s, the play tells the (literally) spirited tale of socialite novelist Charles Condomine. When he hires the mystic Madame Arcate to assist with his latest book, the ghost of Condomine’s deceased first wife is accidentally conjured and intent on wreaking all sorts of havoc.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: