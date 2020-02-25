SCARBOROUGH — The Southern Maine Agency on Aging has received an $87,800 grant from the Corporation for National and Community Service to use for its volunteer program.

This award will support 400 Senior Corps volunteers through the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, in which people 55 and older volunteer to mentor and tutor children, respond to natural disasters, support workforce development and offer free tax preparation, among other services.

“Mainers serve others before we serve ourselves – that’s just who we are. Our volunteer community is strong and proud, including our senior volunteers,” Congresswoman Chellie Pingree said in announcing the grant. “I’m thrilled to announce this significant investment coming to the Southern Maine Agency on Aging, which will not only continue to support seniors who want to stay active and engaged, but also their neighbors who benefit from their expertise and service to the community.”

