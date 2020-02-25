AUGUSTA — The Maine Democratic Party will hold its biennial caucuses across the state on Saturday, March 8, when delegates will be elected to the State Convention, scheduled for May. Caucuses are also an opportunity to rally support for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot, meet others who are politically active, and help build momentum. More information can be found online at mainedems.org/caucus.

Local caucuses will be held as follows:

Falmouth – 1 p.m., Mason Motz Community Center, 190 Middle Road

Yarmouth – noon, Harrison Middle School, 220 Mccartney St.

Freeport – 1 p.m., Freeport High School, 30 Holbrook St.

North Yarmouth – noon, Wescustogo Community Center, 120 Memorial Highway

Cumberland – 2 p.m., Cumberland Fire Station, 366 Tuttle Road

