CAPE ELIZABETH – Penney L. Meader, 73, of Orchard Road, passed away on February 19, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born in Portland, a daughter of Maurice and Hilda K. (Penney) Brawn. She graduated from Portland High School in 1964 and attended business school where she received an Associate’s degree. Frank and Penney were married on February 19, 1966 and later had their daughter Lynne. They resided in Cape Elizabeth in 1972 where they lived out their years. Penney’s passion was reading. You could always find her with a book. She loved gardening and walking. Penney’s true loves were her faith, her church, family, her beloved dog, Hondo, and her cats, Teddy, Sophie and Niki. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank H. Meader, in 2015. She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Poole and her husband Michael of Standish; granddaughter, Amy Poole and Jordan Petrin of Cape Elizabeth; grandson, Jake Poole of Standish; sister, Karen Britt of Lyman; nephew, Thomas Gilbert of Lyman; niece, Angela Britt of Lyman. She is also survived by her extended family and her Orchard Road family. A funeral service at First Baptist Church in Portland followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth will be announced in the spring. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Penney’s online guest book. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made toAnimal Refuge League ofGreater Portland217 Landing Rd.Westbrook, ME 04092or,First Baptist Churchmissionary fund360 Canco Rd.Portland, ME 04103or,Root Cellar94 Washington AvePortland, ME 04103

