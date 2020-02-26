PORTLAND – Beverly Spencer Murray, 91, a longtime Westbrook resident, died Feb. 24, 2020 at the Barron Center in Portland after a period of declining health.

She was born in Westbrook, the daughter of Lt. Col. Franklin Spencer and Florence Curtis Spencer. Her early childhood years were spent in Westbrook, attending Rocky Hill School. WWII resulted in Lt. Col. Spencer’s call to active duty, and the family moved to Texas and California to be near him. The end of the war allowed the family to return to Westbrook and Beverly was able to graduate with her class at Westbrook High School. Beverly went on to graduate from the University of Maine at Orono.

Beverly was a teacher in the Westbrook school system throughout her life. She taught at elementary schools around the city, including Rocky Hill, Forest Street, Prides Corner, Saccarappa, and Canal Schools.

Beverly married George D. Murray Jr. in 1952, and together they made their home and raised their children in Westbrook, first on Falmouth Street, and then for over 40 years on Waltham Street.

In later retirement years, Beverly and George moved to Gorham to be close to family. She enjoyed the company of her cousins, and could always be found with a book, crossword and/or jigsaw puzzle, cryptoquip, or word jumble close by.

She was predeceased by her husband George in 2010; and her brother, Charles “Sonny” Spencer in 2018, sister-in-law, Louise in 2019; and several cousins.

Survivors include her sons, Jason and his wife Mary of Portland, Michael and his wife Virginia of Gorham, and Christopher and his companion, Dawn of Standish; three grandchildren, Brucoli Murray of Standish, CPT Benito Murray USA, of Grafenwoehr, Germany, and Michelina Murray of Portland; her surviving cousins, as well as her extended family.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday Feb. 29, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Funeral services will be private. Beverly will be laid to rest alongside her husband George, her brother Charles and sister-in-law Louise, her parents, and her grandparents at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook. To view Beverly’s guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com

The family would like to thank the Atria in Scarborough and the Barron Center for the tender and compassionate care that has been extended to Beverly during her final years.

As such, the family requests that donations in Beverly’s memory be made to the

Barron Center Resident Benefit Fund

1145 Brighton Ave.

Portland, ME 04102

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous