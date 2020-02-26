OCEAN PARK – Sunday, our world lost an amazing, loving, caring, kind, mother, grandmother, and sister. Linda, 75, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Feb 23, 2020 at Maine Medical Center. It was not so much that Linda’s heart stopped but that she had finally given it all away. Linda was born in North Conway, N.H. on March 18, 1944, the daughter of Maurice Smith and Geneva (Roberts) Smith. In 1962, at the age of 18, she married her true love Glenn and together they set the world’s standard for love, loyalty, and devotion to each other for the next 45 years. The family knows they are now holding hands together. After Glenn, Linda’s greatest love was her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska to spend time with her daughter and family. She is survived by her children, Wanda and Paul Wingfield of Alaska, Robin and Tony Coreau of South Portland, and Mark Kelly of Saco; six grandchildren, John and Virginia Wingfield, Anthony, Alex, and Austin Coreau, and Kaitlyn Kelly. Linda is also survived by her siblings Judy, Dick, Susan, Michael and Linda. Linda was predeceased by her beloved husband Glenn; daughter Shawne; and her brother Buddy. Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St. Saco, from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, Maine. On-line condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the: Maine Cancer Foundation 170 US Rte. 1 #250 Falmouth, ME 04105

