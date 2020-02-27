Irish music coming to West Kennebunk

Get a jump on the St. Patrick’s Day crowds with a concert of Irish traditional music on Sunday, March 8, at West Kennebunk United Methodist Church. Christian “Junior” Stevens, Alden Robinson and Miles Isacke — three Irish musicians in southern Maine — will perform from 3 to 5 p.m.

An exponent of the concertina and button accordion in the Irish style, Stevens has spent two decades as part of the thriving Irish music community in America. In 2017, he was named a Master Musician by the Maine Arts Commission, and received an Artist Fellowship from MAC. He has been featured on many recordings and stages, from local dance halls to the Library of Congress.

Robinson has been called a “powerhouse fiddler” by the Barre-Montpelier (Vermont) Times Argus. He has performed throughout New England and other parts of the country. He, along with Stevens, was a longtime member of the traditional Irish band the Press Gang. Current projects include Riptide, a Portland-based contradance band, and a duo collaboration with pianist Neil Pearlman. In 2017 he served as an Arts Envoy to Lithuania with the U.S. State Department.

Isacke is a product of the Portland, Maine, Irish music scene. He came to the music via local Irish sessions. Isacke plays with a rhythmic and driving guitar style, drawing on influences from a range of traditional Irish players. He is also an accomplished tenor banjo player. He has performed with many traditional music groups, including the Hanz Araki Band and Skipper’s Alley.

West Kennebunk United Methodist Church is located at 160 Alfred Road in West Kennebunk. The concert is part of the church’s outreach and fundraising efforts. Doors for the concert open at 2:30 p.m. Admission is by donation at the door. Suggested levels: $20 adults, $15 youth and seniors (under 18/over 65), with a family rate of $45 maximum for parents with children. For more information, call Paul Wells at 207-985-2831.

Alumni association seeks variety show participants

The Kennebunk Kennebunkport Alumni Association will host its annual Variety Show March 7 and seeks performers for the event. The show is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Kennebunk Town Hall auditorium. The association has put out a call for “dancers, singers, musicians, poets and other talents.”

For more information or to participate in the show, call Barbara at 604-2577, 985-2272 or Paula at 985-7354.

All proceeds from the Variety Show support the Kennebunk Kennebunkport Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.

Lecture to focus on Maine’s path to statehood

In honor of Maine’s bicentennial Kirsten Camp, executive administrator of the Kennebunkport Historical Society, will be giving a lecture titled The Story of a State and Kennebunkport’s Role in Maine’s Statehood. The presentation is part of the society’s 2020 lecture series A Walk Through History.

All are welcome to join to the free presentation on Tuesday, March 3 at 11 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. in the Town House School, located at 135 North St. in Kennebunkport.

In 1952, the Kennebunkport Historical Society was founded to preserve, protect, and present Kennebunkport’s social, cultural, and architectural assets. The society stewards multiple period buildings, an extensive clothing collection, and archives that include artifacts, photographs, books, and artwork; all of which are open to the public and available for research.

For more information, visit www.kporths.com or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KennebunkportHistoricalSociety.

Devilishly Delicious Demos at the library

Kennebunk Free Library’s Devilishly Delicious Demos is back. On Tuesday, March 24 at 6 p.m., the theme will be You Can Cook Without a Recipe. Learn how to put together dinners without relying on a cookbook. As always, samples will be served. To ensure that there are enough goodies to go around, registration is required. Please call or email the library to register.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information or to sign up, call 985-2173 or email [email protected]

Library to host Maine Science Festival Trivia Night

On Wednesday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m., Kennebunk Free Library will be joining locations across the state in offering Science Trivia Night sponsored by the Maine Science Festival. All ages are invited to attend, but questions are geared toward those high school age and up. Refreshments will be served.

The Maine Science Festival is returning for its sixth year March 18-22 in Bangor. For more information, visit https://www.mainesciencefestival.org/.

Author to discuss ‘Rebel Without a Clue’

Steve Hrehovcik will discuss his book, “Secret” of Survival in Rebel Without A Clue – A Way-Off Broadway Memoir” at the Kennebunk Free Library at 6 p.m., Monday, March 30. The Kennebunk writer/artist Hrehovcik will describe how he became an expert on survival in his book, blending a candid confessional with a sense of humor. He will discuss his “turbulent, often farcical, journey in a desperate search for a career in the theater.”

Congregation Etz Chaim Biddeford will host a community event on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at 36 Bacon St., Biddeford.

Old-New Hate: The Face of Anti-Semitism Today will be presented by Rabbi David Fox Sandmel. He will examine the current state of global anti-Semitism as expressed both in actions and attitudes. Sandmel is director of interreligious engagement at the Anti-Defamation League. For more information or to RSVP, email Cantor Beth Strassler at [email protected]

Parking is available on Bacon Street and surrounding streets. Parking is also available in the Biddeford police station parking lot. Register car at the kiosk and park for the first two hours free.

Share genealogical research results

Today’s technologies provide many ways to share the results of genealogical research without writing a full book. On Saturday, March 7 at 10 a.m., Kennebunk Free Library’s Genealogy Group meeting presenter Seema Kenney will discuss ways to share even small discoveries that might interest living family members.

Kenney is an experienced software instructor and a professional genealogist. Her known roots are deep in New England as well as England, Germany and Sweden. She has a certificate in genealogical research from Boston University, completed ProGen and is an active member and officer of several societies.

For more information, call 985-2173 or email [email protected]

Silent auction set for March

Visit the Kennebunk Free Library to place a bid on auction items during its silent auction fundraiser, March Madness, from March 2-27.

The library has a range of auction items, including signed sports memorabilia, tickets, gift cards and themed baskets. New this year, in addition to the auction items, is one raffle basket: a Seabag tote filled with five Dahlov Ipcar books, a retail value of $250. Tickets are $1 each.

Raffle tickets and bid numbers will be available at the library’s adult services desk. Bidding will end at 5 p.m. Friday, March 27 at the close of business. Winning bidders will be notified on Monday, April 2.

Kennebunk Free Library is a nonprofit organization. Each year, it must raise about 25 percent of its operating budget through fundraisers.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Books and Beyond is new program at library

Kennebunk Free Library is starting a new program called Books and Beyond. Every month, library staff will read picture books that share a theme, and explore activity and craft stations. This month, the program will meet on Thursday, March 19 at 3:45 p.m. The theme will be Women’s History Month. The session will finish with a march through the library. The program is for ages 3 and up. No registration is required.

For more information, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Lithuanian ensemble to play tango in Kennebunk

Award-winning Lithuanian ensemble Tutto a Dio will present an hour-long music program called Baltic Tango on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1 p.m.at the Franciscan Guest House Music Hall (26 Beach Ave.) in Kennebunk.

The combination of viola (Greta Staponkute – Rakau) and accordion (Augustinas Rakauskas) is unique in Lithuania. They are joined on their current tour by soprano Neringa Radenaite. Their repertoire consists of many different genres from baroque, classical to tango.

The concert in Kennebunk is part of Lithuanian Independence Day celebration event. The event is free of charge – at-will donation at the doors is appreciated. For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/events/2482229478549967/.

