SACO — GriefShare is a safe, loving, accepting and informational faith-based support group for people who have experienced the death of a loved one. At GriefShare, you will find encouragement, comfort, and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, or friend.

No matter what the cause of your loved one’s death, no matter if your loss is recent or not so recent, this is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling.

The next 13-week session will begin Wednesday, March 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at United Baptist Church, 318 Main St., Saco. Call the church at 283-3411 or visit griefshare.org. to register for the class. The cost for the 13-week series is $15.