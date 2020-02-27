SACO — People in Saco or Biddeford who need to get to Southern Maine Health Care or Nasson Healthcare in Sanford or to the York County Court House in Alfred, or a number of other locations can now catch a bus.

Similarly, those in Sanford and Springvale looking to get to a medical appointment at three of the SMHC campuses in Biddeford, need to stop at the courthouse or want to check out Market Basket in Biddeford can do the same.

The Southern Maine Connector began its route Feb. 3. The bus service which also connects riders to Biddeford-Saco-OOB Transit and Sanford Transit is a pilot program and a collaboration between Southern Maine Health Care and York County Community Action Corporation.

YCCAC Deputy Director Carter Friend said it all comes down to access to health care options, and for those without their own vehicles, or who are unable to drive, access can be a problem.

“The new bus route between Springvale and Saco, with stops at SMHC facilities along the way, will certainly reduce the transportation barrier that many in our local communities experience,” said Friend. “We’re looking forward to the partnership with SMHC and believe that the transportation initiative will be an investment that achieves positive results and delivers community impact.”

“We are excited to partner with YCCAC on this important initiative,” said Nate Howell, SMHC president. “The lack of affordable and accessible transportation has been identified as a barrier for the delivery of health care in York County, and SMHC and YCCAC came together and developed this option for our residents and patients.”

The Southern Maine Connector will service SMHC campuses at Sanford Medical Center, and at 46 Barra Road and 9 Healthcare Drive in Biddeford, as well as Maine Behavioral Health at 2 Springbrook Drive in Biddeford.

The new route will operate Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and offers connections to Sanford Transit at Nasson Health Care and SMHC Sanford Medical Center, and to Biddeford-Saco-OOB Transit at Biddeford Medical Center and the Saco Transportation Center.

The Southern Maine Connector also makes stops at Walmart and Market Basket in Biddeford, Firkinstock Sunoco or Jackson Corner Store in Lyman, York County Court House in Alfred, the 21 Pleasant St. apartment complex in Springvale and Saco Transportation Center.

Check http://yccac.org/transportation/ and click on Southern Maine Connector for information on schedules and fares.

