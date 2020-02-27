A Pennsylvania man was killed Wednesday afternoon while snowmobiling in Aroostook County.

David Over, 25, of Sligo, Pennsylvania, was traveling south on ITS 105 in Mapleton with a group of nine other snowmobilers around 4 p.m. when he passed two snowmobiles in front of him. Over then rode side-by-side at a high rate of speed with another snowmobiler from the group and the sleds made contact, according to Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The initial crash investigation suggests Over overcorrected, veered to the side, came off his sled and hit a tree, Latti said. Game wardens and EMTs performed CPR at the scene, then took Over by ambulance to AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. Over died at the hospital.

Over’s death brings the total of snowmobile fatalities this riding season to seven.

The crash remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service.

