BIDDEFORD — The Southern Maine Agency on Aging’s, or SMAA, Sam L. Cohen Center in Biddeford needs volunteer drivers to pick up and drop off members using a Cohen Center car or van. Volunteers are needed mornings and afternoons, Monday through Friday. Driving experience, a clean driving record, and the ability to pass a background check are essential to become one of the volunteer drivers. Volunteers are expected to exhibit patience, kindness, and have the desire to work with people with some level of dementia. This is a rewarding opportunity to engage with Cohen Center members and help brighten their day. Contact [email protected] or 207-396-6551 for more information.

SMAA’s Sam L. Cohen Adult Day Center provides a home-away-from-home experience for member who are living with memory impairments, including Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. The Center uses the latest therapeutic approaches in person-centered care, and provides a safe environment for members while encouraging socialization, healthy choices, and maximum independence.

