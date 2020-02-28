KENNEBUNKPORT — Business owner Traci Gere announced she will seek the Democratic nomination in the June 9 state primary for House District 9.

If nominated, she will seek the endorsement of voters in the Nov. 3 general election.

The seat, which includes all of Kennebunkport and parts of Biddeford and Kennebunk, is currently held by Democrat Diane Denk, who recently announced she will not seek a second term.

“I believe it’s important for everyone to serve their community, and I have thought about running for state office for a while,” said Gere in an email. “When Diane Denk decided not to run for re-election, I thought this was the perfect time for me.”

Gere, 55, is founder and manager of Make It KPT, a retail store in Kennebunk’s Lower Village that promotes local artisans and fosters creativity for kids and adults. Her business background includes market research, creative problem-solving and economic revitalization.

“I’m running to serve Maine House District 9 because I love our community and the people who live and work here,” Gere said in a news release. “I am inspired every day by the kindness people show toward each other and by our shared creative and entrepreneurial spirit. I want to be a representative who listens to peoples’ concerns, works hard in Augusta to solve problems and moves our community and state forward.”

Gere is a graduate of Brown University and received an MBA from Boston University, which includes a certificate in public and nonprofit management.

She lives in Kennebunkport with her husband Nick and their two sons.

Assuring the sustainability and vitality of the Maine economy; assisting communities in providing quality education with good outcomes for students; making health care more affordable and available; and expanding resources for affordable living are among issues Gere said she supports.

“I bring skills to the table that will help me do that,” she said. “My strong background in research and analysis helps me find the root cause of problems and craft creative solutions. And I know how important it is to communicate actively with constituents, so that I can consider their input and feedback when making decisions.”

Gere has served on RSU 21 school district task forces to help address shifting enrollment demographics and create renovation plans for the high school. She is a member of the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, & Arundel Chamber of Commerce and the Kennebunkport Business Association. This is her first bid for elected office.

She is running as a Clean Elections candidate.

Gere is completing a six-month Emerge Maine training program designed to equip aspiring Democratic women leaders with the tools and knowledge they need to seek elected office or work within the political system.

Gere will likely face Republican Stedman Seavey in the fall contest — both, as of Feb. 21, are the sole candidates seeking their party’ s nomination June 9. In order to qualify for the primary election ballot, party candidates must submit their nomination petitions to the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections by 5 p.m. March 16.

