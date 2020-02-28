WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.s. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree today announced a grant of $87,809 in Senior Corps funding from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency for volunteering and service, to the Southern Maine Agency on Aging in Scarborough.

“Mainers serve others before we serve ourselves — that’s just who we are. Our volunteer community is strong and proud, including our senior volunteers,” said Pingree. “I’m thrilled to announce this significant investment coming to the Southern Maine Agency on Aging, which will not only continue to support seniors who want to stay active and engaged, but also their neighbors who benefit from their expertise and service to the community.”

This award will support 400 Senior Corps volunteers through the RSVP program, one of America’s largest volunteer networks for people aged 55 and older. Volunteers mentor and tutor children, respond to natural disaster, support workforce development, and offer free tax preparation, among other services.

Each year, Senior Corps engages approximately 220,000 Americans 55 and older. Senior Corps is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service, which engages millions of Americans of all ages and backgrounds in service each year through its Senior Corps and AmeriCorps programs and leads volunteer and civic engagement initiatives for the nation.

