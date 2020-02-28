A Standish woman was killed Friday when her car collided with a cement truck on Route 202 in Gray, police said.

Wendy Perkins, 39, was traveling west on Route 202 around 3:30 p.m. when her car crossed the center line near the Route 115 intersection and struck the truck head on, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Perkins was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car, Gerald Roesoner, 32, of Portland, was transported to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

Kevin Daoust, 53, of Fayette was driving the cement truck owned by Auburn Concrete. He was not injured.

Route 202, also called Gray Road, was closed while investigators from the sheriff’s office reconstructed the accident. Gray Fire/EMS and the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit also responded.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: