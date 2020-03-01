Re: “Our View: State should not retreat on Maine women’s health” (Feb. 20):

Affordable health care for Maine women is of extreme importance, but when human life, which is divinely created in the womb, is destroyed by abortion, that is not health care. Approximately 62 percent of Mainers do not want to see tax funds used for abortion services, according to a 2019 Tarrance Group survey of 400 registered Maine voters.

There are alternative health care services for women throughout the entire state of Maine without going to Maine Family Planning. The assertion that women in either rural or urban centers will not have access to vital health services if Maine Family Planning does not get the funding they are requesting is a falsehood.

Maine Family Planning voluntarily chose not to separate their abortion services from the other services they provide. In doing so, they also voluntarily gave up the Title X funds and now they are trying through a new funding bill to get the funds replaced.

Maine cannot afford it, and Maine citizens do not want to fund it!

Judy Icenogle

Winslow

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: