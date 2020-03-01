Medical marijuana, a euphemism for marijuana, cures no disease, heals no illness.
It is a “pain reliever” with no medical warning to see a doctor if pain persists after a certain number of days. However, some terminal illness physical pain situations may be an exception for someone who is already physically and mentally accustomed and/or adjusted to using marijuana regularly.
It is also an escape-from-the-real-world substance and does nothing to motivate users to actually use their common sense and intelligence and desire for a better world to do something positive to make that better world become a reality. It has lost its rebellious “anti-establishment” image of the disheveled-but-never-a-dull-moment 1960s.
Richard Mackin Jr.
Millinocket
