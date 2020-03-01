LAKELAND, Fla. – James Wesley Schultz, resident of Schalamar Creek Country Club, Lakeland, Fla., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale, Fla.

Jim was born in Melrose, Mass. on August 1, 1940, the second of five children of Louis and Doris Dean Schultz. He served in the United States Army, stationed in Albuquerque, N.M. during the Vietnam War.

Jim and Sandy, his wife of 47 years, lived and worked in Greater Portland, Maine from their marriage in 1972 until their retirement in 2004. Jim was an active communicant of Sacred Heart Parish in Portland and a regular volunteer at the Wayside Evening Soup Kitchen.

Upon retiring, Jim and Sandy pursued their dream of sailing the Atlantic, living aboard their 37’ catamaran, Adagio. In 2006, Jim traded his Docksiders for golf shoes, and attained his secondary dream of retiring at a golf course community.

Jim was predeceased by his parents and his older brother, Peter Schultz. He is survived by wife Sandy; daughter Susan Schultz McEvoy and her husband Barry and granddaughter Dylan Kraekel, all of Portland; brother William Schultz and his wife Joan Cotter Schultz, sisters Catherine Coyle and Joan Risotti; nine nieces and nephews; and a multitude of great nieces and nephews, most of whom live in New England.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lakeland, Fla., date to be determined. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Jim’s life, generosity, loving nature, and sense of humor later this summer in Maine.

Donations in Jim’s memory may be made to:

Good Shepherd George C. Forsythe Hospice House

105 Arneson Ave.

Auburndale, FL 33823

