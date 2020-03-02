The spread of coronavirus had led to the canceling or curtailment of international study programs, including programs at Maine schools and colleges.
The virus – COVID-19 – was first reported in Wuhan, China, and has spread rapidly in China and now into Europe, including more than 88,000 confirmed worldwide cases and at least 3,000 deaths. There have been 74 cases in the United States, but none yet in Maine.
With more than 900 cases in northern Italy, 14 students from the University of Maine who were studying in Italy are being sent back home.
“The University of Maine has 14 students in Italy who are studying abroad through three programs affiliated with the university,” said Dan Demeritt, spokesman for the University of Maine System. “Those study abroad programs in Italy decided to close and evacuate students by March 10 when the State Department issued a Level 3 advisory for that country on Feb. 29. Those study abroad programs are now exploring online coursework so the students can complete their credits.”
The University of Maine System currently has 109 students and faculty members studying or working in some capacity outside of the United States, but none in China.
The system is now banning any university travel to China, South Korea, Italy and Iran, following federal recommendations. With zero cases in Maine, and still minimal cases in the United States, the virus has not yet meant any disruptions at University of Maine System campuses.
“We have world-class health officials here at the Maine Center for Disease Control and across the country tracking the coronavirus and working on medical advances and precautions to halt the spread of the disease,” said Dannel Malloy, chancellor of the University of Maine System. “At our universities we are focused first on supporting our students and faculty who have been traveling abroad and making sure we keep everyone informed.”
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Bob’s Clam Hut in Portland has closed
-
Local & State
One person dead in house fire in Washington County
-
Nation & World
Amy Klobuchar is ending her Democratic presidential campaign
-
Local & State
UMaine students to end study in Italy, return home, after coronavirus outbreak
-
Local & State
Sen. Collins won’t say how she voted in presidential primary
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.