SCARBOROUGH — Scarborough Middle School is looking for volunteers to help run a Junior Achievement Day program on March 13.

Training and materials would be provided to volunteers, said a post on the Scarborough Public School’s Facebook page.

Volunteers would be helping with the “It’s My Business” program, a series of activities that teaches students about entrepreneurship, according to a Junior Achievement informational sheet.

“Through hands-on classroom activities, JA It’s My Business! encompasses entrepreneurship curriculum for students in grades six, seven, and eight,” according to the Junior Achievement website. “The program emphasizes entrepreneurship while providing a strong focus on social studies, reading, and writing skills. Students are encouraged to use critical thinking to learn entrepreneurial skills that support positive attitudes as they explore and enhance their career aspirations.”

Those who are interested can email Pamela Bennett at [email protected]

According to the school district’s Facebook post: “Here are answers to common questions that you might be wondering about: Will I have to develop lesson plans? No, Junior Achievement provides a program curriculum, along with a volunteer guide to facilitate the process. Your role is to introduce hands-on activities that demonstrate key concepts, then share your work and life experience with students. Will I receive training? Yes, a member of the Junior Achievement team will conduct training to ensure you are prepared for your classroom experience. Do I have to have teaching experience to volunteer? No, just a willingness to prepare for each session and a desire to work with students.”

Junior Achievement’s website says that the programs the organization provides help students become more confident leaders and help them learn how to manage money, talent, and everyday problems in a more thoughtful way.

“We are dedicated to providing a positive, enriching learning experience free of bias,” says the website. “Junior Achievement welcomes K-12 students, volunteers and potential staff regardless of race, religion, age, gender, national origin, disability, sexual orientation or any other legally protected characteristic.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: