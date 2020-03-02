A Saco girl has been reported missing and police are asking for the public’s help in locating her.
Elexis Rose, 16, is described as white with reddish/auburn hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, the Saco Police Department said Monday in a news release posted on Facebook.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Detective Chris Hardiman at 282-8216 or the Saco Police Department at 284-4535. The statement did not say how long Rose had been missing.
