A Saco girl has been reported missing and police are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Elexis Rose, 16, is described as white with reddish/auburn hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, the Saco Police Department said Monday in a news release posted on Facebook.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Detective Chris Hardiman at 282-8216 or the Saco Police Department at 284-4535. The statement did not say how long Rose had been missing.

