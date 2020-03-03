The North Yarmouth Academy boys’ hockey team, which is a member of the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC), defeated Pingree School 4-2 in the semifinals of the Holt Conference playoffs on Feb. 28, then Feb. 29, the Panthers defeated Worcester Academy 3-1 to win the conference title for the second year in a row. Jared Buckner, Alexandre Saul and Clement Delisle-Blais scored the goals.

“I’m proud of the players’ commitment to each other and the process through a demanding 34-game season,” said NYA coach Mike Warde. “We played our best hockey (in the tournament). It was certainly a great way for our team leaders to conclude their NYA career. “In the end, the two G’s in hockey prevailed yet again – Grit and Goaltending. Our young men met the challenge with courage and determination and they should be very proud.”

