BAYTOWN, Texas – Jacqueline (Jackie) Kearns Ashford passed away peacefully at her home in Baytown, Texas on Jan. 13, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born on St. Patrick’s Day in Portland, Maine to William F. and Anna E. Kearns. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Kathleen A. Stewart, sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Kearns and Barbara J. Hartlerode, and brother-in-law, Stephen W. Ashford.

She is survived and Very Much Loved by her husband of 47 years Arthur W. Ashford; son Scott A. Ashford; brothers William F. Kearns and wife Karen, David Kearns, sister Christine M. Cook and husband Robert, brother-in-law James H. Stewart, and sister-in-law Cathy Ashford; along with her extended family of numerous nieces and nephews.

Jackie started working at AT&T and GTE. The following two decades she worked at Hutchison-Hayes and Westinghouse. She finished her work career as an Executive I.T. Assistant for Brown and Root. Upon her retirement, Jackie and Art began to make numerous friendships at Max Bowl East where they bowl on a team she renamed “Just For Fun”.

Throughout Jackie’s life (aka Jake, Jack, Ace, And Ms. Wonderful), she always sought out opportunities to make other peoples’ lives better. She volunteered at Texas Children’s Hospital cancer ward, sharing her love for arts and crafts with patients and their families. In her idle time she knitted caps and scarves for the homeless, friends and family, even while ill.

Always imaginative, Jackie loved collaborating her craft skills and learning new ones from others. As a member of the Baytown Art League, she was extremely instrumental in influencing close friends to create a central location where new people can experience her same passion. She also never turned down a chance to dance and would always encourage anyone in arms reach to boogie with her.

She was active at Trinity Episcopal Church making and sending prayer blankets to various friends and family, never meeting a stranger along the way.

A “Celebration of Life” service and reception will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 5010 North Main St., Baytown, Texas 77521, March 14, 2020 at 12 p.m.

Jackie’s favorite charity is St Jude Children’s Hospital.

Donations can be made

in her name in lieu

of flowers to:

St. Jude Children’s Hospital

P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142

Memphis, Tn.38148

(memo Jacqueline Ashford)

or online at St.Jude.org

