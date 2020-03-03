PITTSTON – Susan Jane (Gerrish) Hynson of Pittston passed peacefully surrounded by her husband and children on Feb. 28, 2020. She came into the world on August 29, 1945 in Winter Harbor, Maine as the middle daughter of five to Leroy and Annie (Ross) Gerrish.

Susan spent the first nine years of her life in Winter Harbor under watchful eyes of a lobster fisherman and a schoolteacher. When her mother was offered a position in Lubec, where she grew up, the family moved there. Subsequently, Susan graduated from Lubec High School, the University of Maine at Orono with a B.A. in political science, and the University of Maine at Augusta with qualifications necessary to become a Registered Nurse.

She worked her career as a RN, usually on the night shift at the then Augusta General Hospital. She specialized in the critical care areas, including the Emergency Room, the Coronary Care Unit, and the Intensive Care Unit. During her career, she became the night charge nurse of each of those units as well as the night supervisor of the hospital.

Susan actively participated in her churches, learning from her mother who played the organ at no less than six churches in the Lubec area. She was very active in the Highland Avenue United Methodist Church, where she volunteered for everything possible, including becoming the church’s lay leader. Previously, she had been active at All Souls Unitarian Church in Augusta (later renamed the Augusta Area Community Church), where she volunteered as the Treasurer of the church. Susan also gave of her time to serve the Augusta Chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) in several offices, including President. She even helped with James’ organizations, serving as the Secretary of the Merrymeeting Bay Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

Susan is survived by her husband, James; four sisters, Cathrine Knight of Lubec, Nancy Strayer of Newport, and Ethel Mahany and Dorothy Henry of Frankfort; two children, Peter Chandler and spouse Kirk Webber of Arrowsic, and Susanne Chandler and spouse George Crumley of Hallowell; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 6th, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 11:00 a.m., at the Highland Avenue United Methodist Church, Gardiner.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

