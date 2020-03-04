MIAMI — It took a record-setting night from 3-point range for the Miami Heat to beat the Orlando Magic.

Duncan Robinson scored 27 points, all of them coming from beyond the arc, and the Heat hit a franchise-record 22 3-pointers in their 116-113 win over the Magic on Wednesday night.

Goran Dragic scored 25 points and added nine assists, Kelly Olynyk scored 16 on a perfect shooting night and Jimmy Butler finished with 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Miami won its fourth straight.

The previous record for Heat 3-pointers was 21, set April 5, 2017, at Charlotte. The 22 3-pointers made also tied the most allowed in a game by Orlando.

Terrence Ross scored 35 and hit a season-high eight 3-pointers for the Magic, who have dropped three straight yet remain in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Magic, and Evan Fournier finished with 17.

BUCKS 119, PACERS 100: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and host Milwaukee recovered after squandering an early 22-point lead to trounce Indiana.

The Bucks bounced back from a 105-89 loss at Miami in which they posted their lowest point total of the season. An NBA-best 53-9, Milwaukee hasn’t lost back-to-back games all season.

Indiana had a four-game winning streak snapped as it fell into a tie with Philadelphia for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Pacers also lost guard Malcolm Brogdon to a sore left hip in the second quarter.

GRIZZLIES 118, NETS 79: Josh Jackson scored 19 points and visiting Memphis ran away from Brooklyn during the second half in a matchup of teams trying to maintain playoff position.

Tyus Jones added 18 points for Memphis, which extended its winning streak to three games. Ja Morant scored 15.

Taurean Prince had 15 points, and Caris LeVert and Chris Chiozza each added 14 for Brooklyn.

THUNDER 114, PISTONS 107: Danilo Gallinari made a crucial 3-pointer in the final minute, and Oklahoma City won at Detroit despite blowing a 16-point second-half lead.

The depleted Pistons rallied in the fourth quarter and took a 103-102 advantage after a 3-pointer by Svi Mykhailiuk. It was tight the rest of the way, and with the Thunder up by one late, Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul dribbled toward Detroit’s Brandon Knight, who hit the deck trying to draw an offensive foul.

There was no whistle, and Gallinari made a 3 with 21.6 seconds remaining to put the Thunder up 111-107.

JAZZ 112, KNICKS 104: Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 23 points, and Utah won at New York.

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz, who won their third straight against a team well below .500 from the Eastern Conference. Utah racked up 129 and 126 points in victories over Washington and Cleveland, respectively, then never trailed against the Knicks.

The Jazz pulled within a half-game in the West of the fourth-place Houston Rockets, whom the Knicks surprised with a 125-123 victory on Monday.

But New York couldn’t follow that up, quickly falling into a 17-point hole and having its two-game winning streak snapped.

Julius Randle had 32 points and 11 rebounds for the Knicks, and Bobby Portis came off the bench for 21 points. Elfrid Payton had 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous