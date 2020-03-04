SACO – Alan A. Boufford, 77, of Saco, passed away peacefully at his home on March 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, cared for and surrounded by his family and friends. Son of Floyd and Helen Boufford, Alan was born in Manchester, N.H. on Feb. 19, 1943 and grew up between New Hampshire and Arizona.

Raised as a snowbird, he attended both Goffstown High School and Mesa High School, from where he graduated in 1961. Alan was a devoted Sun Devil and graduated from Arizona State University. He continued his education, graduating from both Boston College and Nova Southeastern University.

Alan was a caring and dedicated therapist who helped countless people throughout his professional career. Alan was happiest when surrounded by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Nielsen; children, Jeffrey, Kristy Corriveau, Amy Dutra and Tim; along with his two beloved granddaughters, Abby Corriveau and Lyla Dutra; and brother, Bruce Boufford.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in the spring.

Arrangements are through Cote Funeral Home. To read more about Alan’s life or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alan’s name to The American Cancer Society

https://www.cancer.org/.

