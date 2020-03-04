FORT MYERS, Fla. — Brandon Workman took to the closer’s role with the Boston Red Sox.

Craig Kimbrel left as a free agent following Boston’s 2018 World Series title. Workman made his first Opening-Day roster since 2014, earned his first big league save last May 19 against Houston and finished 10-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 16 saves in 22 chances.

He led major league relievers with a .123 opponents’ average, .166 opponents’ slugging percentage and a 0.13 home runs per nine innings.

“Last year. I didn’t know if my role was going to be on the team or not so it’s definitely nice knowing I probably will make the team,” Workman said. “Being a closer is kind of the job everybody wants in the bullpen. I wanted that from the time I became a reliever.”

He has gone 215 batters since allowing his last homer, to Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon on May 5. That was the only one off the 31-year-old right-hander last season.

“I think with just his makeup, it takes a different type of mentality to allow a guy to be a closer every year,” said Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke. “They have to be willing to go out there, and they’re going to give it up at times and lose a ballgame. And then, how are they the next day when they bounce back? Workman has the mentality to do that, so it allows us to believe that he can go out and do that for an entire season.”

Workman wants to cut down walks. He allowed 45 in 71 2/3 innings last year, striking out 104.

“There is still a lot of room to improve,” Workman said. “Some of them were good walks that I didn’t mind. Some of them were bad walks that didn’t need to happen.”

Workman stranded 19 of 21 inherited runners and retired 55 first batters in 73 games, averaging just over 17 pitches per inning.

“It would be great if these guys could go out and have some games where they’re one inning and 10-15 pitches instead of always in the 20s,” Roenicke said. “Because if you’re always in the 20s then I have to back off on you somewhere.”

CHRIS SALE is taking his time before making a final decision about his sore throwing elbow.

Even after Red Sox doctors and orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews reviewed the results of an MRI on Tuesday, the left-hander was cautious.

“We are waiting for one more opinion,” said Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke on Wednesday morning. “And we want to make sure that we get everybody’s opinion on this.”

The final opinion will come from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. He was set to review the images on Wednesday and share his thoughts with Sale. A decision is expected by Thursday.

Though surgery has not been specifically mentioned by the Red Sox, it would appear possible, if not likely, given Sale also had elbow inflammation last August. At the time, rest and rehab was recommended. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection and was shut down for the rest of the season.

PRP injections can be useful for pitchers trying to avoid surgery, particularly when they’re trying to stay healthy enough to pitch through the season and/or a playoff race.

Given the low probability that the Sox contend in 2020, another injection wouldn’t make much sense, at least on the surface.

Sale will leave it up to the top medical experts to decide.

“We need to get this right,” Roenicke said. “Dr. Andrews did see it and read it, the MRI, and I don’t want to comment on what he said until we find out from one more opinion on what they think. And then Chris, once he gets all the information, Chris will let you guys know and we’ll talk to you guys and tell you more on his end what he’s thinking.”

Sale originally felt elbow soreness on Monday, one day after throwing 15 pitches in his first live batting practice session of spring training.

As of Wednesday there was “no pain,” Roenicke said.

But Sale is concerned.

“Like we all are,” Roenicke said. “But until he hears from everybody and knows exactly what he wants to do – he wants a plan. He doesn’t want to go into it like, ‘maybe we should do this, maybe we shouldn’t.’ He wants to go into it with, ‘this is what we’re going with and we’ll see how it goes, whatever the outcome is after that.'”

At the very least, Sale will miss a month at the start of the season, Roenicke said. It’s likely to be more.

“Don’t read into this that this is the worst-case scenario and that’s why we’re getting these opinions,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re right in what we do and as many opinions as we get.”

