BIDDEFORD — For the fourth year in a row, Joe Boucher has delighted City Theater audiences and Winterfest participants with his unique talent. This years’ concert, on Jan. 31, was a tribute to the music of Elton John and Billy Joel, and not only featured Boucher and his band, but also included the guest appearance of members of Biddeford High School’s jazz band and chorus.

Great Works Internet (GWI), Biddeford’s own local tech company sponsored the event.

Boucher, the City Theater, and GWI were thrilled to present a check for $2000 to Biddeford High School’s music program.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: