BIDDEFORD — For the fourth year in a row, Joe Boucher has delighted City Theater audiences and Winterfest participants with his unique talent. This years’ concert, on Jan. 31, was a tribute to the music of Elton John and Billy Joel, and not only featured Boucher and his band, but also included the guest appearance of members of Biddeford High School’s jazz band and chorus.

Great Works Internet (GWI), Biddeford’s own local tech company sponsored the event.

Boucher, the City Theater, and GWI were thrilled to present a check for $2000 to Biddeford High School’s music program.

Biddeford High School’s Band program recently received a donation. From left are: Wendy Brown, Office Manager at the City Theater; Colin Haley, Marketing and External Relations at GWI; Christopher Ferrell, Vocal Music & Theatre Director at Biddeford High School; and Joe Boucher, singer and pianist with Piano Men – The Music of Elton and Billy (and BHS Class of 1987). Courtesy photo/: Susan Dipasqua

