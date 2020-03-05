Jeffrey A. Bonney, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Kennebunk, has earned membership in the company’s exclusive Hall of Fame.

Introduced in 1986, the Hall of Fame is designed to recognize exceptional professionals who have achieved years of consistently high performance. The Ameriprise Financial Hall of Fame is considered a lifetime achievement award.

Less than 3 percent of Ameriprise financial advisors have earned the Hall of Fame distinction. Bonney was one of only 16 advisors to achieve this status and will be recognized at the 2020 National Conference in Chicago.

He has 31 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.

As a private wealth advisor, Bonney provides financial advice that is anchored in an understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with clients. For more information, call 207-985-6543 or visit the Ameriprise office at 62 Portland Road, Suite 8, Kennebunk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous