To the editor,

The Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel will hold a caucus on Sunday, March 8, as part of the statewide Maine Democratic Party Caucuses. Just days after Maine’s presidential primary, Democrats in our town will rally together with family, friends, and neighbors to build the grassroots coalition we need to elect Democrats up and down the ballot this November.

The stakes in this election couldn’t be greater, as Mainers have the opportunity to build on our success in 2018, when we won back the Blaine House, flipped the Maine Senate and expanded our majority In the Maine House. Those victories turned out a divisive and destructive administration and have enabled our state to expand health care coverage and reproductive rights, begin to battle the opioid crisis in earnest, and establish a statewide strategy to confront the climate crisis. This year, we have the opportunity to do the same at the national scale, replacing a childish, churlish president with a genuine leader with a vision to unite and uplift all Americans.

If Democrats are going to win, voting by itself won’t be enough. We need every Democrat to rise and organize to build the grassroots power we need to persuade voters and generate the momentum it will take to win this November. That’s why we need all registered Democrats in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel to join us at the Democratic caucus on Sunday, March 8 at Kennebunk Town Hall, 1 Summer St.

Doors open at noon and the caucus begins promptly at 1 p.m. Caucus day is also daylight savings day this year, so don’t forget to spring forward. Come make your voice heard and help us get ready to win in November.

Dan Sayre

Kennebunk

