William D. Saunders, a resident of Saco, and Joel D. Herbert, a resident of Biddeford, have recently been named to the dean’s list at Boston University for the fall semester.
Each school and college at Boston University has its own criterion for the dean’s list, but students generally must attain a 3.5 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), or be in the top 30 percent of their class, as well as have a full course load as a full time student.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Thornton Academy: Shrinking enrollment, minimal tuition increase, will mean staff cuts
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
‘Tentative’ deal struck in Toddle Inn preschool saga, Saco says
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
‘Teddy Bear Toss’ yields cuddly creatures, designed to bring comfort
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Union: New sorting initiative at Saco facility slows postal delivery
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Get a glimpse of police work at Saco Citizens Academy