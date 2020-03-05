William D. Saunders, a resident of Saco, and Joel D. Herbert, a resident of Biddeford, have recently been named to the dean’s list at Boston University for the fall semester.

Each school and college at Boston University has its own criterion for the dean’s list, but students generally must attain a 3.5 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), or be in the top 30 percent of their class, as well as have a full course load as a full time student.

