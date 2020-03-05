The former Brackett Block, at the corner of Brackett and Main streets in downtown Westbrook, is pictured here about 1900. Built by Sewall Brackett in 1850, it was a stop on the Underground Railroad with a secret hiding place for slaves on the upper floor. The photo shows a pool hall, smoke shop and a printing business. The building was demolished in 1975 during the city’s urban renewal. Courtesy of Westbrook Historical Society

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the American Journal is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

