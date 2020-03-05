News of the increased spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has prompted concern about the risk of transmission in our Midcoast community. Mid Coast Hospital is working to ensure that our patients and employees are kept as safe and protected as possible from the COVID-19 virus.

We are prepared and responding appropriately and proactively following World Health Organization (WHO) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Our staff is educated on how to safely screen and care for patients who seek medical attention for symptoms associated with COVID-19.

At this time, the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 in the United States remains low and there are no confirmed cases in Maine. We recommend the following precautions to prevent and prepare for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases:

· Wash hands frequently

· Do not touch your face (especially mouth, nose, or eyes) with unwashed hands

· Cover coughs and sneezes

· Stay home if you are sick

· Keep cleaning supplies on hand at home, in your workspace, and in your automobile so you can routinely wipe frequently used surfaces and hands

· Begin to prepare as you would for a predicted snow storm, by stocking up on nonperishable food and supplies that will allow you to stay at home if you or a family member is sick

Please note: the CDC does not recommend that people in public areas wear masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses. The only people who should wear a mask are people who are sick with respiratory illness or healthcare workers who are caring for sick patients.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath, please call your primary care provider before coming to the practice, Walk-In Clinic, or Emergency Department. If you are experiencing an emergency, please call 9-1-1. More information for Mid Coast Hospital and Mid Coast Medical Group patients is available at www.midcoasthealth.com/health-alerts.

As your local healthcare system, Mid Coast Hospital remains committed to caring for the health of our community. We continue to monitor the progression of the COVID-19 virus daily. The hospital holds drills on a regular basis for these types of situations, and these plans can be implemented should the situation escalate.

For the most recent information at all times, check credible websites such as the coronavirus pages maintained by Maine CDC (www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/) and U.S. CDC (www.cdc.gov).

