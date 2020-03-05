WINDHAM – Karl “Justin” Hamilton, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 29, 2020 in Windham. He was born on Dec. 18, 1979 in Portland and attended Westbrook schools. In younger years, Justin enjoyed his dad coaching their soccer, basketball and Little League teams and spending summers at Sebago Lake. A part time job turned into a career as he worked alongside his father at Hamilton Heating and Plumbing for 25 years.His love of sports and team camaraderie never left him as he later coached Dalton’s basketball team and taught Shay how to play soccer. Another love was the comfort he always found in his mother’s home cooked meals. Known for his infectious smile and gentle soul, Justin loved bringing friends and family together to share meals and special occasions. He had a knack for remembering seemingly small, yet significant moments in others’ lives and always took the time to show he cared.His love and passion for animals shined through his bond with his beloved dogs, Gypsy, Kane, Camen, and Cleo. Justin’s interests varied from woodworking, drawing, fishing and hunting. His love for his ever widening circle of friends and family deepened as they attended concerts, karaoke nights, and genuinely enjoyed being together. Justin is often described as honest and humble, but his competitive nature often took over while playing cribbage, backgammon, and cornhole.He is survived by his loving wife, Davina Burrell; his children, Dalton and Shaylin; his mother, Vicki Henrikson and stepfather, John Tomasello, and his father and stepmother, Todd and Robin Hamilton. Justin’s siblings include Amber Hamilton, Brianna Tomasello, Robbie and Julia Hamilton, and Eric Myers; maternal grandparents, Carl and Martha Henrikson; aunts, uncles; nieces, nephews; and cousins. Amongst those who will forever remember him are Davina’s parents, David and Carol Huntley, and treasured friends he considered family. Justin was predeceased by his sister, Amanda Hamilton; and paternal grandparents, Clifford and Marilyn Hamilton, Jr.Join us for a Celebration of Justin’s Life. Though we grieve our loss, there is joy too, in having known and loved such a special person. We will gather for a luncheon from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at the Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Dr., and share memories at 2:00 p.m. To express condolences and to participate in his online tribute, visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.comMemorial donations can be made to the:Animal Refuge League217 Landing Rd.Westbrook, ME 04092

