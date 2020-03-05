Seven-year-old drive-by shooting victim Emahleeah Frost is on her way back to Waterville after spending nearly a week at a Portland hospital where she was treated for a bullet lodged between two vertebrae in her back.

“She’s doing really great,” her mother, Davina Petchonka, said Thursday.

Emahleeah was being wheeled to a waiting vehicle outside Maine Medical Center just before noon as her mother spoke to the Morning Sentinel via cell phone. With Emahleeah chatting audibly in the background, Petchonka said her daughter was excited to be leaving the hospital.

They will not be returning to their apartment at 42 Summer St. in Waterville, where Emahleeah was struck by a bullet around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28 as she was in her bedroom having a snack after school.

“We’re supposed to be in a hotel for a week while we work with the school and everybody to work out a place to live,” Petchonka said. “She doesn’t want to go back there. We don’t want her to have to go back there. None of us feel safe there.”

Police continue to investigate the shooting, following up on tips, interviewing people and reviewing evidence.

“They’ve got a couple of leads that they’re working on,” Petchonka said. “They said they have one that they’re leaning on pretty hard — that’s all I know.”

“We’re going down to meet Daddy at the car now,” Petchonka said to her daughter, while simultaneously speaking with a Morning Sentinal reporter.

Petchonka said she and her husband, Charles Frost Jr., are grateful for everybody’s help and support through their ordeal.

“We really are appreciative that everyone was there for her — the doctors and everybody. They’ve been amazing.”

The bullet remains in Emahleeah’s back. She is wearing a chest and neck brace that her mother says helps relieve pain.

“She has to have it on — it makes her feel a little more comfortable,” she said.

This story will be updated.

