CASCO — The Casco Board of Selectmen will honor former 41-year Town Manager Dave Morton at a ceremony at Town Hall on Monday.

Morton will be joined by his family, members of the Selectboard, and Town Manager Courtney O’Donnell for the unveiling of a plaque detailing his service to the Casco community. The plaque and a portrait of Morton will be placed in the lobby of Town Hall, and the building will be dedicated to him.

Morton, who retired last July after 41 years as town manager, started on the job when he was 22 years old. When he was hired in 1978, he still had a few months left before graduating from the University of Maine Portland/Gorham (now University of Southern Maine). Though he was young and only the second person ever to serve as the Casco town manager – the first left after just six months – he continued in the job for four decades.

At the time of his retirement, Morton held the record for the longest continuously serving municipal administrator among all members of the Maine Town, City, and County Management Association.

Selectboard Chairwoman Holly Hancock said she knew members of the community would want to commemorate his Morton’s dedication in a special way.

Speaking after the announcement at his retirement party last June, Morton said that he was feeling “overwhelmed, honored.”

“I’m not quite sure how to explain it. Appreciative. I feel really honored.”

The ceremony will take place Monday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Casco Town Hall.

