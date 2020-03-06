After Hours Concert planned for March 14

South Portland Public Library will host the Hadacol Bouncers for its After Hours Concert on Saturday, March 14. The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Main Library, 482 Broadway in South Portland.

Hadacol Bouncers will play New Orleans and Chicago style blues and jazz. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The event is made possible through the support of The Friends of South Portland Public Library. The event is being held outside of usual hours of operation. Regular library services will not be available during the concert.

The Hadacol Bouncers play the music of Fats Waller, James P. Johnson, Louis Armstrong and more. The music is a hybrid of New Orleans jazz, Chicago style jazz, novelty songs and other classics from the great American songbook. Hadacol has a traditional line up of banjo/tenor guitar, piano, tuba, drums, trombone, soprano sax/clarinet and trumpet/cornet.

The Hadacol Bouncers formed in the summer of 2013 for a Portland swing dance festival. They have continued their close association with the dance crowd and are always looking to play for dancers. The group is a joint effort by co-band leaders Tom Whitehead (piano) and Peter Dunphy (banjo). They handpicked some of their favorite musicians from the Portland and Portsmouth jazz scene. Like any band of this size, there are several players who rotate in and out, but the following are the established core: Dunphy on banjo, guitar and vocals; Whitehead on piano and guitar; Bill Rayne on trombone and vocals; Tom Wilbur on tuba; Ray Sapirstein on cornet; Nat Balch on clarinet; and Dave Ellis on drums.

