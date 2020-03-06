The following Scarborough students have earned academic honors.

Caelyn Marie Sheil, a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science program, made the fall 2019 honors list at Husson University. Students who make the honors list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.

Sophie Glidden, Amelia Haddad, Lauren Quintiliani, and Hannah Ricker were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Stonehill College. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.

Jane Greenberg, who is in the physician assistant program, and Lauren Mullen, who is in the fine arts studio program, made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 fall semester.

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Heather C. Legendre, a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program, and Maya R. Odlin, a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program, have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Husson University. Students who make the dean’s list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.60 to 3.79 during the period.

Kristina Rebekah Lore, a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Psychology program, and Chloe G. Gorey, a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Accounting program have been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Husson University. Students who make the president’s list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.

