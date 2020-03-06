KENNEBUNK — United Way of York County President Barbara Wentworth plans to retire sometime later this year and the board of directors is launching a nationwide search for a new leader to take the helm.

The board has engaged Starboard Leadership Consulting of Bangor to guide a comprehensive, professional search process, said Board Chair Chris Indorf.

In the meantime, Indorf had praise for Wentworth’s leadership.

“Barb has provided visionary leadership for United Way, and served the residents of York County for three decades,” Indorf said. “Her accomplishments are too many to list, and while we wish she’d stay forever, we wish her all the best and thank her for assistance during this critical transition.”

Wentworth, speaking by phone last week, said she served in a number of roles at United Way of York County, before becoming president and CEO. She launched a volunteer center, then helped the organization redefine and reorganize its business model to focus on issues in the community and to narrow that focus to address specific needs.

UWYC’s plan is currently focused on ensuring the best start for children birth to age 8, helping youth develop leadership skills and community connections through service, and supporting a safety net of services that meet basic needs, including improving nutrition for children and seniors.

“Our next president and CEO will work with our exceptional staff and dedicated board to deepen UWYC’s impact in our community — galvanizing individuals and organizations to act, while mobilizing resources, expertise, and funding,” Indorf said in a news release.

The organization employs eight people. The office is located in Kennebunk.

For more information, go to: www.buildcommunity.org.

Established in 1986, United Way of York County was born of the merger of two smaller United Ways.

Wentworth said she’s enjoyed her tenure.

“What I have enjoyed the most is meeting lots of wonderful people and seeing the good work many people do to help each other, formalized or less formal,” said Wentworth.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: