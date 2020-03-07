PITTSBURGH — Nic Dowd scored twice for the first multi-goal game of his career, Braden Holtby stopped 26 shots and the Washington Capitals dominated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Saturday.

Nicklas Backstrom, Richard Panik and TJ Oshie also scored for the Capitals, who created a little breathing room over their longtime rivals in the scramble atop the Metropolitan Division. First-place Washington moved five points clear of third-place Pittsburgh with less than a month to go in the regular season.

Sidney Crosby scored for the third straight game for Pittsburgh and Evgeni Malkin added his 22nd. Matt Murray finished with 21 saves for the Penguins but was undone by some sloppy defense in front of him during Washington’s three-goal, first-period blitz. Pittsburgh has dropped 7 of 9 to fall a little off the pace in the NHL’s most competitive division.

The Penguins had hoped a two-game winning streak following a six-game slide was a sign they had turned the corner. Yet they mustered little for long stretches against Washington. They had just nine shots through the game’s first 35 minutes despite an extended two-man advantage in the first period and by the time Crosby scored his 16th of the season 5:09 into the third, the Capitals were firmly in control.

Dowd hadn’t scored in two months but gave Washington the lead 1:52 into the first.

HURRICANES 3, ISLANDERS 2 (OT): Vincent Trocheck scored early in overtime and visiting Carolina ended a four-game losing streak.

Trocheck notched his first goal with the Hurricanes on a power play 1:36 into the extra session, sending the Islanders to their sixth loss in a row.

During a scramble in front of the New York net, Trocheck knocked the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss after teammate Andrei Svechnikov appeared to possibly tap the puck off the crossbar with a high stick.

The goal was confirmed after a lengthy review by the officials. It looked as though Svechnikov’s stick was above the crossbar, but the league ruled his stick was below his shoulders and therefore a good goal.

