I awakened last Sunday morning, after a long Las Vegas Democratic presidential caucus night, to find that we might be governed by a socialist if, God forbid, he was elected.
This fear sent me scrambling for my dictionary, and it appears as if socialism is largely the opposite of capitalism, in that ownership and control of the means of production and distribution are vested in the community as a whole.
We celebrate capitalism, where these assets are privately owned and controlled. This conflict of ownership and control, however, became difficult for me to reconcile until I recalled the resolve of a forgotten political leader who dared to define the republic and its government as being of, by and for the people and that it shall not perish from the earth.
Dave Jacobs
Augusta
