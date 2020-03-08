LIMERICK – Timothy Elmer Benton, devoted son, brother, husband, and father, died on March 4, 2020, at the age of 56, surrounded by family at his home in Limerick.

Timothy was born on July 30, 1963, in Saco, to parents, Priscilla Hobbs Benton and Roland S. Benton.

He grew up on Main Street in South Waterboro and graduated from Massabesic High School in 1981.

It was the spring of his graduating year that he began going steady with his wife Denise Carroll of Limerick. In 1987 the two were married and went on to live at the home they built on Cannon Hill. It was here that they raised their three children and hosted many family gatherings, which Timothy always looked forward to.

From 1982 to 1983 Timothy attended Husson College where he studied Accounting and played baseball for the Braves as a right handed-pitcher. He graduated from the University of Southern Maine in 1986. Timothy went on to work for his beloved father-in-law, Frank Carroll, at F.R. Carroll, Inc. for the following 34 years where he wore any hats, but could usually be found alongside the paving division. He was a devoted leader and was respected by many of his coworkers, whom he considered to be some of his closest friends. In 1999, Timothy and his wife began their ownership of the Limerick Mobile Home Park. There he would spend many weekends and late nights with his father-in-law Frank and son Timothy maintaining the park and doing other side projects.

Timothy was a parishioner of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Limerick. He was also a Third Degree member of Knights of Columbus Council 8868.

For many years, Timothy worked alongside his father, Roland, and his brother, David, as a caretaker of the Pine Grove Cemetery in South Waterboro, Maine.

An avid sportsman, Timothy enjoyed hunting with his son Timothy, nephew Roger Rollins Jr., and good friend Ron Bagley. He especially enjoyed rabbit hunting with his beagles, and was a member of various Beagle clubs.

Timothy was a loving and gentle husband and father. He loved gardening with his wife Denise; sharing his love of dogs and sports with his daughter Brittany; hunting and working with his son Timothy; and taking care of the birds with his daughter Hallie.

Timothy was predeceased by his father, Roland S. Benton, mother, Priscilla Hobbs Benton; sister, Nancy Thorton; and nephew Michael Rollins.

Timothy is survived by his wife of 32 years, Denise (Carroll) Benton; three children, Brittany O’Brien and her husband Kevin of Jericho, Vt., Timothy Benton, and Hallie Benton both of Limerick; his sister Mary Rollins and husband Roger of Lyman, brother, David Benton and wife, Patricia, of South Waterboro, sister, Susan Harper of Saco, sister-in-law, Deborah Furlong and her husband Patrick of Limerick; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 19 Dora Lane, Limerick with a mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Saturday, March 10, at 10 a.m. Burial will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Timothy’s memory may be made to: Maine Cancer Foundation

170 US Rte. 1

Suite 250

Falmouth, ME 04105

