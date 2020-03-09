FALMOUTH — Nomination papers are now available from the Town Clerk’s Office for the June municipal election. To get on the ballot, candidates must get the signatures of at least 25 registered voters no later than 5 p.m. Monday, April 13. There are two seats available on the Town Council; Vice Chairman Ted Asherman and Caleb Hemphill are the incumbents. There are three open seats on the School Board now held by Julie Fraser, Julia Lucas and Chairwoman Danielle Tracy. Contact the clerk’s office at 699-5305 for more information.

