BATH — A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled this week for a Bowdoinham teenager who accused of killing his grandmother.

Dominic Sylvester was 16 when he called 911 to report that his maternal grandmother, guardian and adoptive mother, Beulah “Marie” Sylvester, 55, was unconscious on Feb. 26, 2018, in the Bowdoinham mobile home they shared.

He later told detectives that he’d hit his grandmother on the head with a stick, according to court documents.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for Sylvester, who pleaded not guilty last year after a judge ruled that he would be tried as an adult and a grand jury returned an indictment.

Related Bowdoinham teen charged with killing grandmother pleads not guilty

The victim suffered numerous cracked ribs, bruises, cuts, scrapes and a head injury, according to law enforcement officials.

A murder conviction as an adult carries a 25-year minimum sentence with a maximum potential term of life in prison.

Related Headlines Bowdoinham teen charged with killing grandmother pleads not guilty

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: